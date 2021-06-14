Amazon Smart Speakers We Want To See On Prime Day 2021

Amazon Smart Speakers: On June 21st and 22nd we will have Amazon Prime Day, a 48-hour event with exclusive and all-category offers for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are several products with exclusive prices and discounts, in addition to free shipping, lightning offers and fast and secure delivery.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, maybe it’s your chance to get that Amazon Echo Studio or maybe the Echo Show 10 you’ve been wanting to make your home more modern and smart.

It’s important to point out that we still don’t know which products will be part of Prime Day Brasil, but as we’re already looking forward to it, we’ve put together a list of smart speaker models that we really want to find on sale that day. Check out.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation

Among Amazon’s smart speakers, the Echo Dot line is the most popular for two very simple reasons: it has the main features and offers the best cost-benefit ratio for most users.

Echo Dot 4 brings all the features of the 3rd generation with some enhancements. Voice control possibilities include: playing music, answering questions, reading news, making calls, checking the weather forecast, creating alarms, controlling smart devices, and more.

The biggest improvement over the previous generation is a better sound system. The spherical-shaped design also draws a lot of attention. Another difference is that the Echo Dot 4 has front-facing audio.

Amazon Echo Show 8

The Echo Show line is more premium, and its biggest difference is to bring a built-in touch screen, which in the Echo Show 8 model has 8 inches and HD resolution.

This way, the possibilities for interaction are expanded, as you can use the device’s screen to view information without having to issue a command. Other possibilities include: being able to watch videos and make video calls, in addition to using the equipment as a digital photo frame and being able to view all the smart devices that are connected to Echo Show 8.

Other than that, we have high quality stereo sound here and Alexa is more responsive during music playback. Another extra feature is the “watch mode”, whereby the user can observe the environment from a distance.