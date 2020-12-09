Amazon Smart Speaker: Echo Dot 4th generation is on sale

Echo Dot is the most successful Amazon smart speaker today. It is the ideal model for those who want to test a voice assistant in their home, and are looking for the best value for money. And if you are in doubt about what it is capable of, we will present below its main functions and the differences between the 3rd and 4th generation models.

Main functions of Echo Dot Smart Speakers

Starting with the essential function: Alexa commands. Amazon’s voice assistant is very versatile and even people who have never used their resources can adapt easily. You can ask for music, news, information, call friends and family and control devices compatible with your voice.

Another important feature is the commands you can request. Set alarms for waking hours, to remind you of important appointments or to keep food on the stove.

And, as it was created to protect your privacy, both the 3rd and 4th generation Echo Dot were developed with multiple layers of privacy. From microphone control to the ability to view and delete your voice recordings, you have transparency and control over your experience with Alexa. You also have control over your voice recordings and can listen to or delete them at any time.

Finally, another very common question is about the Echo Dot battery, and it is important to make it clear that all Echo devices have only an outlet connection. That is, they have no battery.

If you are interested, Amazon is offering a R $ 100 discount on each of the models, and the value decreases even more for those who choose to pay in cash. However, it is important to remember that Echo Dot 3rd generation will be delivered after Christmas. The Echo Dot 4 generation is available in stock from December 13th.

Echo Dot – 3rd Generation

The configuration of Echo devices is very simple. Just plug the Echo Dot into the outlet, connect to the internet with the Alexa app and you’re done. From now on you can ask your questions to Alexa. It has a 1.6 “speaker, but if you prefer to connect to a more powerful speaker, it also has a 3.5mm audio output. The model allows you to test all the Alexa tricks you want Remembering that, like the rest of Echo, it is produced with 50% post-consumer recycled plastics and covered with 100% post-consumer recycled fabric, in addition to reducing energy consumption, the device enters Economy Mode Power when inactive.

Echo Dot – 4th Generation

Also easy to install and with the same 1.6 “speaker and 3.5 mm audio output, the novelties of the fourth generation are the front steering on the speaker, which guarantees more bass and a complete sound, offering clear vocals and balanced bass for you to hear your music.



