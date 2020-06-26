Amazon Said to Buy Autonomous Vehicle Initiative Zoox for $ 1.2 Billion

It is claimed that the US-based e-commerce and cloud computing company Amazon has incorporated Zoox, which operates on autonomous driving technology. It is not clear for now how much the deal was concluded, but according to some sources, Amazon paid over $ 1.2 billion to buy Zoox.

According to The Information and The Financial Times, e-commerce and cloud computing company Amazon owned by Jeff Bezos has incorporated the driverless vehicle initiative Zoox. Both sources suggest that the deal was for more than $ 1.2 billion.

The acquisition represents the biggest step Amazon has made in this area so far, compared to previous small start-up investments and internal work within the company. Also, this deal will be one of Amazon’s largest purchases, after the supermarket chain Whole Foods ($ 13.7 billion) and shoe retailer Zappos ($ 1.2 billion).

A source close to Amazon told the Financial Times that the firm plans to create an autonomous vehicle fleet that will rival Uber, Waymo and other companies. However, Amazon may have turned to autonomous vehicle technology to strengthen its distribution network. If the company is successful, it may have self-powered trucks that run 24/7, providing the same day delivery option and eliminating human intervention in the cargo delivery process.

According to the information conveyed, a significant part of the negotiations between the two parties revolved around Amazon’s commitment to continue investing in the company. Zoox is reported to work independently from Amazon, as in the Twitch example. The game-oriented live broadcast platform, which was incorporated into Amazon for $ 970 million in 2014, nevertheless did not lose its independence.

Zoox has approximately 1000 employees and works on a fully autonomous vehicle that does not have a steering wheel and can go bidirectionally. For example, if the car gets stuck in a narrow street, it can quickly reverse. Developed in front and rear with the same design, the car can be very useful for both driving and delivery services.

Zoox planned to start its own robotaxy service in 2020, but had to postpone this plan because its software was not ready. Operating under Google, Waymo is the only company that offers driverless vehicle service in suburban areas, but the company says that the use of autonomous vehicles will be much more difficult due to the crowd in the city.



