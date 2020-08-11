Amazon Renames Twitch Prime: New Name Prime Gaming

Amazon announced that it has renamed Twitch’s paid subscription service “Twitch Prime”. In the statements made by the company officials, it was stated that the new name of the service will be “Prime Gaming”. This name change will not change the users’ lives.

Live broadcast platforms, which have become popular recently, have millions of users today. One of these platforms is Twitch, owned by Amazon. Users could use this platform free of charge, as well as by purchasing a paid subscription that offered special privileges. Twitch’s paid subscription system was called “Twitch Prime” until now.

Amazon officials announced that Twitch Prime has changed its name with a new decision. According to the statements made by the authorities, Twitch Prime will now be named “Prime Gaming”. Amazon seems to have taken such a step to bring the word “Prime” to the fore, away from the name Twitch and integrated with the company.

Amazon’s Prime Gaming service will not change anything in the lives of Twitch Prime subscribers. Subscribers will still have the same privileges. This means that users who have subscribed to the Twitch Prime system to date will continue to subscribe to their favorite streamers, as well as having exclusive in-game content and free games. So basically just a name change has occurred.

Amazon didn’t take the Prime Gaming name forever. The company is already connected to the video game industry for a long time. For example, the company is trying to launch its own games under the name Amazon Games. Although the games signed by Amazon Games have not reached the desired level until today, the following periods will be a clear indication that Amazon will carry out important projects in the video game industry.

At the beginning of our news, we mentioned that Amazon has already adopted the word Prime. So much so that the company has a paid subscription service called Amazon Prime Video. This service allows users to access TV shows and videos. In addition, the company has a paid e-book service called Prime Reading. With Prime Gaming’s move, Amazon seems to be trying to give users a more integrative impression.



