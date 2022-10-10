Amazon Prime Video will share the UK premiere of the fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” with Channel 4 after buying MGM

Amazon Prime Video will co-premiere “The Handmaid’s Tale” in the UK with Channel 4 for the first time.

The fifth season of the original Hulu series will appear on both networks later this year, which is rare in the British television world.

MGM is the international distributor of the dystopian thriller about Margaret Atwood, created by Bruce Miller, starring Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes and O. World. Given these circumstances, Deadline understands that both parties have worked together on launch plans, and consider the agreement reasonable.

All four seasons are currently available on both Channel 4 and Prime Video in the UK.

The move could affect the audience of Channel 4, which in recent years has used “The Handmaid’s Tale” as an example of the success of its acquisition department and the growth of the VoD All4 player. The platform contains a number of major imports from the United States, and acquisitions have become an important part of its strategy.

Amazon similarly gets the British rights to Neil Gaiman’s “Good Omens” from the BBC in the UK, although this show is given a short BBC window before premiering on Prime Video.

An adaptation of Atwood’s classic novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in the former United States. Offred, one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the repressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife, and in the latest series she will see the aftermath of Commander Waterford’s murder during the struggle. redefine her identity and purpose.

“Throughout the series, The Handmaid’s Tale has remained thoughtful, high—quality and strong,” said Nick Lee, Channel 4’s head of purchasing. “We are thrilled that Channel 4 and All 4 viewers will return to Gilead to see further justice in the next exciting installment.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is produced by MGM Television, and the executive producers are Creator Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yalin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hawkin, John Weber, Frank Syracuse, Steve Stark and Kim Todd.