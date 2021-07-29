Amazon Prime Video: Watch August 2021 releases on streaming

Amazon Prime Video revealed this Thursday (29th) the complete list of all the titles that should reach streaming in August 2021. The debut of the series Cruel Summer, the second season of Modern Love and the release of Nine Unknowns are among the highlights of the month.

Check all titles (remembering that dates may change without prior notice by the service):

august 6

Cruel Summer (1st season)

The summer of 1993 in a small Texas town was marked by the disappearance of the most popular girl in high school, Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt). And Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia), until then an excluded young woman, assumes the post of new popular high school. But everything gets out of control and Jeanette’s life intersects with Kate’s mysterious disappearance.

Val

Val Kilmer documented his life and art through film. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from home movies made with his brothers to iconic roles in hit movies like Top Gun and Batman.

August 13

Modern Love (2nd season)

This season, love will break all the rules: an old flame will rekindle. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex’s ex. One night only. An impossible promise. The ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality. The second season of Modern Love brings to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations.