Amazon Prime Video: Top 10 2021 Series to Watch

In 2021, Amazon Prime Video proved to be a giant in the digital audiovisual market by investing in original productions and enriching its catalogue, seeking to provide series that attract all types of audience and differentiate itself with content that evokes nostalgia and develop innovations, either in the narrative or technical aspects.

As a result, the platform has seen its audience grow exponentially, with shows becoming critical successes and the arrival of some of the biggest releases recorded by the service.

Check out the best Amazon Prime Video 2021 series below and learn a little more about their proposals.

Remembering that we only consider series that debuted or had new seasons released this year.

10. Gift

The first Brazilian series with an original Prime Video script, Dom was inspired by the true story of a father and son on opposite sides of the drug war in Rio de Janeiro.

The plot follows a father who works as a military intelligence agent and has as his life mission the fight against drug trafficking in his city. However, everything changes when he finds his son in a state of complete dependence on narcotics, as a result of the rise of one of the most wanted crime leaders in the state: drug dealer Pedro Dom.

Currently, the series has an audience rating of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, which highlights the performance of Breno Silveira, Gabriel Leone and Flávio Tolezani.

9. Alone

A seven-chapter anthology starring Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Constance Wu, Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman and Uzo Aduba, Alone draws on elements of drama, fiction and fantasy to present gripping and gripping stories about human nature, relying on community experience for reveal how interactions are capable of impacting moments of isolation.

Hailed as a derivative of Black Mirror, the series brings quick and shocking episodes, drawing attention by showing raw themes about the most diverse spheres of life.

8. Maradona: Conquering a Dream

Created by Alejandro Aimetta, Maradona: Conquest of a Dream is a ten-episode biographical miniseries that explores the life of one of the greatest names in football history.

The production highlights the career of Argentine player Diego Armando Maradona, from his beginnings in Villa Fiorito to the conquest of glory by Barcelona, ​​Napoli and the Argentine national team, navigating the countless controversies experienced by the athlete and showing how his strong personality determined a space for highlighted in the historiography of the sport.

7. Hanna (3rd season)

A remake of the original 2011 film, Hanna is an action-investigation series starring Esme Creed-Miles that draws attention for twists and turns and scenes filled with big — and explosive — moments.

Released in 2019 by Amazon Prime Video, Hanna tells the story of a young assassin trained in Romania and pursued as one of the CIA’s main targets.

The series is currently in its third season and is experiencing its most successful time with the public, obtaining the best rating on Rotten (85%) among the three available cycles.

6. I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inspired by one of the greatest teen slasher classics, I Know What You Did Last Summer brings a modern take on the work and maintains the original premise, in which a group of teenagers is chased by a mysterious murderer after hiding a dead body. accidentally killed.

With eight episodes available in season one, the original Amazon Prime Video series focuses on bringing about twists and turns at a serialized pace, including lighter elements like humor to suit new audiences in the horror subgenre.

5. Cruel Summer

Set in the 1990s, Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller starring Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia and Froy Gutierrez and produced by actress Jessica Biel. Her story focuses on the sudden disappearance of a popular teenager, while suspicions point to the potential role of a nerdy and introverted girl in a crime that has shocked the entire community.

Currently in its first season, Cruel Summer has already had its renewal for a second cycle confirmed, with an audience of more than 6.8 million views per episode, according to the studio Iron Ocean Productions.

4. Nine Unknowns

Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky’s highly rated drama Nine Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, takes a group of people to the mysterious Tranquillum House, a dizzying setting that promises to spiritually invigorate those in its premises .

Soon, people’s vulnerabilities start to be opened wide by the Masha guide, while the migrants become more unstable and start to present unexpected behaviors, evidencing a truth that seemed to be hidden for a long time.

3. Invincible

Inspired by the comic Started in 2003 by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) and Cory Walker, Invincible tells the story of young Mark Grayson, son of the greatest superhero on Earth.

In the plot, the protagonist is shown as an ordinary teenager with a kind and righteous personality, being tutored by his father, the Omni-Man, at the same time that he begins to discover that his genetics made him the future savior of the planet and to understand how that weight will be carried into areas of your life.

Exploring the themes of collective responsibility, family confrontations and supernatural abilities, Invincible became one of the most successful series on Amazon Prime Video, achieving an impressive 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and being renewed for a sequel and future live film -action.

2. Them

Brutal and ruthless, Them, the original Amazon Prime Video production created by Little Marvin, is a portrait of the impact of American racism during the 1950s.

In an episodic format, the series shows the drama lived by a black family that rises socially and buys a property in one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in Compton, starting to be haunted by neighbors and by a disturbing past involving prejudice, segregation and death.

For months, Them was ranked as one of the most relevant series on the streaming platform, revealing a raw and terrifying story about the extremes of racial judgment and about a story of survival amidst physical and psychological terror.

1. The Wheel of Time

Newly premiered on Amazon Prime Video, The Wheel of Time, a production inspired by the literary saga of Robert Jordan, is a fantasy that follows the character Moraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of a powerful organization formed by women who can use magic.

Amidst a prophecy that could determine the fate of the world, Aes Sedai travels across the planet with a group of four young men hoping to find the Dragon Reborn incarnation and guide him to wisdom.

Currently, the work occupies the top of the five biggest releases on Amazon in 2021 and surpassed, in number of views in the week of its launch, series like Gavião Arqueiro, already having a second season in progress.