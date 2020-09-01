Amazon Prime Video to produce trans-themed teen series

Amazon Prime Video will produce a new series based on the teen book Felix Ever After, by Kacen Callender. The information is from Deadline.

The story follows Felix Love, a black and transgender teenager, on a journey of self-discovery while falling in love for the first time.

When an anonymous student at his high school begins to post transphobic messages and images of himself before the transition, Love begins to plan revenge.

But he did not expect to be involved in a love triangle that will mess up his feelings and at the same time redefine the relationship he has with himself.

The rights to Felix Ever After were acquired by producer Field Trip Productions, which has Mozart in the Jungle executive producer Will Graham.

Kacen Callender’s book was released in May this year by HarperCollins, in the United States, and received many positive reviews.

The cast of the series has not yet been released and there is no release date yet.



