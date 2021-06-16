Amazon Prime Video: Series With Short Episodes To Marathon

Amazon Prime Video: For you to enjoy the best Amazon Prime Video series, we selected some that are must-see and have very short episodes to be enjoyed at any time. These series are perfect for unpretentious marathons, where viewers just want to relax and have a carefree fun.

So, enjoy our tips for watching series online.

Fleabag

Comprising two seasons, the series was created and starred by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Typical British humor marks all twelve episodes of the production, which are about thirty minutes each.

In the plot, we meet Fleabag and his misadventures as he tries to find himself in the world. There are great traumas, romances, comic situations and lots of sensational dialogues. The ending is sure to make you cry.

Homecoming

While the 1st season has the role of Julia Roberts, in the 2nd we have Janelle Monáe. The series develops from the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, which is a division of a very important company that helps soldiers who need to reintegrate society after very dangerous missions.

Obviously, there is much more involved in this plot, especially given the traumas of the past that the main character faces.