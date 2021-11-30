Amazon Prime Video: See December 2021 Releases

Amazon Prime Video revealed this Tuesday (30) the complete list with all the titles that should reach streaming in December 2021. Among the highlights are the films 1917, Encounter, Dolittle and Beyond the Mountains. On Starzplay, The Great series returns for its second season.

Remember what arrived in November and check out all Amazon Prime Video releases in December (bearing in mind that titles may change without prior notice from the company):

December 1st

bloodshot

Ray Garrison, an elite soldier who was killed in battle, is brought back to life by advanced technology that gives him the ability for superhuman strength and rapid healing. With his new abilities, he goes after the man who killed his wife

Hailey Dean’s Mystery: Dead in Service

Psychologist and former prosecutor Hailey Dean helps her friend, Detective Garland Fincher, investigate the murder of an ex-mariner

Jumanji: Next Phase

A team of friends returns to Jumanji to rescue one of their colleagues, but finds nothing is as they’d hoped. Players must face unknown levels to escape the most dangerous game in the world.

Mr. Bean (Season 1)

Mr. Bean, clumsy and childlike, has difficulty completing the simplest tasks of everyday life, but his perseverance and resourcefulness often allow him to find ingenious ways around problems.

the orphans

A young woman left her teaching job to tutor a wealthy young heiress who witnessed her father’s tragic death. Shortly after her arrival, the girl’s degenerate brother, who was in boarding school, is sent back home.

Where’s Waldo? (2nd Season)

Wally and Wanda are members of the Society of World Travelers, an international order of investigative travelers who travel the world to celebrate cultures and solve problems through observation.

Harlem (Season 1)

Harlem is a new comedy series that follows a group of elegant and ambitious best friends from the neighborhood of Harlem, New York, the mecca of black culture in America. Together they grow in their careers, relationships and share dreams of a big city.

November 3rd

LOL: If you laugh, it’s over!

With a presentation by Tom Cavalcante and Clarice Falcão, the reality show invites participants to challenge themselves to see who can manage not to laugh and, at the same time, try to make their opponents laugh.

Alex Rider (Season 2)

When young Alex Rider discovers that his uncle Ian was killed while fulfilling his duty as a British spy, everything changes for him. Approached by Alan Blunt, head of a shadowy branch of MI6 known as ‘The Department’, Alex discovers that he was unconsciously trained from childhood for the dangerous world of espionage.

December 5th

1917

April 1917, Western Front. Two British soldiers are sent to deliver an urgent message to an isolated regiment. If the message is not received in time, the regiment will fall into a trap and be slaughtered.

December 10th

Encounter

A decorated Marine on a rescue mission to save his two sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in ever more dangerous directions, boys will need to leave their childhood behind.