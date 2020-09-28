Amazon Prime Video premiere October 2020

This week we are already entering October, the ideal month for Horror movies and fantastic content because it is the month of Halloween. And that is precisely part of the premieres that Amazon Prime Video prepares for its users in an October that also receives the expected Prime Day 2020, Amazon’s big day and its massive discounts -or days rather, that this year are again 48 hours of offers.
For starters we have the latest chapter of The Boys Season 2, the series based on the ultraviolent superhero comic that has become one of the flagships of Amazon’s VOD service. On October 9 it will air, leaving fans wanting a third season already confirmed.
But as we know, Prime Video likes to premiere series already broadcast with all their full seasons. And mythicals like the X-Files or Buffy the Vampire Slayer are joined this month by South Park, the iconic animated series ‘destroyer’ that has been providing wise irreverence since the 90s and the 31st arrives with its 22 seasons no less. And also the 8 seasons of Desperate Housewives, another ‘hit’ a decade ago.
As for movies, because being on Halloween plays Terror and Fantastic, and for that reason, Amazon brings us several productions of the Blumhouse label, in addition to Fantastic Animals 2 and The Boy: The Curse of Brahms, another production of those horror films with Annabelle-type possessed dolls. And of documentaries, Amazon continues with the sports production with one based on the Huelva badminton player Carolina Marín, and another with a very different profile on the historical conflict of ETA.
1st October
Law & Order, seasons 10-20
The Good Doctor, season 3
October 2
Six Dreams: Back to Win
Savage x Fenty Show, Volume 2
October 5
Grey’s Anatomy, season 16
You will not believe it
October 6
Desperate Housewives, seasons 1 – 8
The Lie (Welcome to Blumhouse)
Black Box (Welcome to Blumhouse)
October 8
Sons of Soil
October 9
The Boys, Season 2: Last Episode
Modern Family, season 11
Carolina Marín: I can because I think I can
October 13
Evil Eye (Welcome to Blumhouse)
Nocturne (Welcome to Blumhouse)
October 15
Spy Game
October 16
What the Constitution means to me
October 17
We
October 22
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
October 26
Baby driver
The Boy, The Curse of Brahms
October 30
UTOPIA
The Challenge: ETA
October 31st
South Park, seasons 1 – 22