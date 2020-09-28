Amazon Prime Video premiere October 2020

This week we are already entering October, the ideal month for Horror movies and fantastic content because it is the month of Halloween. And that is precisely part of the premieres that Amazon Prime Video prepares for its users in an October that also receives the expected Prime Day 2020, Amazon’s big day and its massive discounts -or days rather, that this year are again 48 hours of offers.

For starters we have the latest chapter of The Boys Season 2, the series based on the ultraviolent superhero comic that has become one of the flagships of Amazon’s VOD service. On October 9 it will air, leaving fans wanting a third season already confirmed.

But as we know, Prime Video likes to premiere series already broadcast with all their full seasons. And mythicals like the X-Files or Buffy the Vampire Slayer are joined this month by South Park, the iconic animated series ‘destroyer’ that has been providing wise irreverence since the 90s and the 31st arrives with its 22 seasons no less. And also the 8 seasons of Desperate Housewives, another ‘hit’ a decade ago.

As for movies, because being on Halloween plays Terror and Fantastic, and for that reason, Amazon brings us several productions of the Blumhouse label, in addition to Fantastic Animals 2 and The Boy: The Curse of Brahms, another production of those horror films with Annabelle-type possessed dolls. And of documentaries, Amazon continues with the sports production with one based on the Huelva badminton player Carolina Marín, and another with a very different profile on the historical conflict of ETA.

1st October

Law & Order, seasons 10-20

The Good Doctor, season 3

October 2

Six Dreams: Back to Win

Savage x Fenty Show, Volume 2

October 5

Grey’s Anatomy, season 16

You will not believe it

October 6

Desperate Housewives, seasons 1 – 8

The Lie (Welcome to Blumhouse)

Black Box (Welcome to Blumhouse)

October 8

Sons of Soil

October 9

The Boys, Season 2: Last Episode

Modern Family, season 11

Carolina Marín: I can because I think I can

October 13

Evil Eye (Welcome to Blumhouse)

Nocturne (Welcome to Blumhouse)

October 15

Spy Game

October 16

What the Constitution means to me

October 17

We

October 22

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

October 26

Baby driver

The Boy, The Curse of Brahms

October 30

UTOPIA

The Challenge: ETA

October 31st

South Park, seasons 1 – 22



