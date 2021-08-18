Amazon Prime Video: New Blumhouse Horror Movies Announced

Amazon Prime Video announced the 2021 edition of Welcome To The Blumhouse, featuring an all-new set of unique and haunting movies developed with a diverse and original narrative.

Produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios, the feature films Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Madres and The Manor will be released globally in October, exclusively on Prime Video. Bingo Hell and Black as Night debut on October 1st, followed by Madres and The Manor on October 8th.

Amazon Prime Video also released the first images and synopses of each of the four films that will be part of the 2021 edition of Welcome To The Blumhouse:

1 – Bingo Hell

A brave elderly citizen fights to protect her beloved neighborhood from an evil force that has taken over the local bingo hall and is killing the residents in horrific ways.

Premiere: October 1st

Directed by: Gigi Saul Guerrero

Written by: Shane McKenzie, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Perry Blackshear

Starring: Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake and Joshua Caleb Johnson

Produced by: Jason Blum, Lisa Bruce, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Raynor Shima and Lauren Downey

2 – Black As Night

A resourceful teenager driven by revenge, alongside her trusted friends, spends the summer battling vampires who terrorize her city of New Orleans.

Premiere: October 1st

Directed by: Maritte Lee Go

Written by: Sherman Payne

Starring: Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp and Abbie Gayle, with Craig Tate and Keith David

Executive produced by: Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Maggie Malina and Guy Stodel

3 – Mothers

Expecting their first child, a Mexican-American couple moves to a migrant farming community in 1970s California, where strange symptoms and terrifying visions threaten the new family.

Premiere: October 8th

Directed by: Ryan Zaragoza

Written by: Marcella Ochoa & Mario Miscione

Starring: Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill and Elpidia Carrillo

Produced by: Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sanjay Sharma and Matthew Myers

4 – The Manor

After suffering a mild stroke, Judith Albright reluctantly moves into a historic nursing home, where she becomes convinced that a supernatural force is killing the residents.

Premiere: October 8th

Written and Directed by: Axelle Carolyn

Starring: Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett and Katie Amanda Keane

Executive produced by: Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sandy King and Richard J Bosner

Which of these horror movies are you most looking forward to seeing? Comment!