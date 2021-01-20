Amazon Prime Video movies to watch on vacation

Amazon Prime is a service package that includes Amazon Prime Video, but many other benefits can be enjoyed. By paying a small monthly fee, you have access to exclusive offers, Prime delivery, music, books and more.

Even though the package is full of benefits, only Prime Vídeo is already worth the subscription, as it has a catalog of films and series online is great, with many current options and own productions.

In this article we have separated some films that are worth marathoning and will convince you to subscribe to Prime Video.

Suspiria – The Dance of Fear (2018)

In “Suspiria – A Dança do Fear” (2018), we are led to experience a terrifying journey to this art of movement. The film takes place at a renowned dance school in Berlin in the 1970s. Susie (Dakota Johnson) gets a place at that school on the same day when another student mysteriously disappears.

The initial description does not inspire a horror film and the slower pace may not really appeal to those who expect a classic style. However, the way the direction is conducted and the sequence of events made this film highly praised by critics and audiences.

7500 (2019)

The film “7500” (2019) puts the character Tobias Ellis (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to live two of the biggest popular fears: the possibility of aircraft incidents and the claustrophobic feeling of isolation and siege. To make everything even more intense, production takes place entirely inside the aircraft’s cockpit.

Gordon-Levitt’s performance is good enough to guide the viewer in reactions to the insecurity triggers he goes through. The feature practically focuses on his character for much of the film, showing his reactions to unexpected events and being efficient in putting us in a situation of suspense and worry.

Black Box (2020)

Terror and science fiction are mixed in “Black Box”, a film whose main theme is the functioning of our subconscious. The production follows Nolan (Mamoudou Athie), a man who came out of his coma after suffering a car accident that took his wife’s life. He has some lapses in his memory and counts on the help of his daughter (Amanda Christine) to deal with common everyday issues.

The direction of the film was able to create a plot full of mysteries in a psychological terror that is tied to the memories of the past and the loss. Based on this premise, the director sought to embrace the technological side of the search for souvenirs, which raises much larger and more relevant issues, such as medical ethics and passionate limits.

Borat 2: Next Film Tape (2020)

The second film starring Sacha Baron Cohen brings even more satire and controversy in a documentary format that has strong hints of the comedy genre. In this production, Borat Sagdiyev is a reporter from Kazakhstan who brings real interactions with people to build this film.

One of the highlights of this production is the interview of Tutar (Maria Bakalova), Borat’s daughter in the film, with Rudy Giuliani. The former mayor of New York, a lawyer and ally of former President Donald Trump, is placed in a very “delicate” situation that can only be understood by those who watch this documentary / comedy.

One Night in Miami (2020)

This drama presents an unusual premise: what would the encounter between Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke be like in a hotel room in Miami? The period in which the plot takes place is also interesting, as it takes place in February 1964, celebrating Ali’s epic victory over Sonny Liston.

In the plot, the four black icons come together for a frank chat about the problems of society in the 1960s. In addition, they also discuss how their status could help the African American population in the North American country, which generates interesting conclusions.