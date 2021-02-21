Amazon Prime Video: discover the catalog

Amazon Prime Video is the streaming service for movies and series from the American company. It figures as one of the main services in the country, with varied content and own productions that quickly gained great popularity, such as the series The Boys and the reality show Soltos em Floripa.

The price also makes the service one of the most attractive on the market, since, when compared to Netflix, GloboPlay and Disney +, Prime Video is the cheapest. But is your subscription still worth it? Check out everything about the service offered by Amazon in Brazil:

Plans and values

The normal Amazon Prime Video subscription cost is R $ 9.90 per month. And besides the lower value than other services, being a subscriber gives you other advantages such as:

Free shipping on Amazon.com website;

Prime Gaming subscription on Twitch;

Amazon Music subscription;

Prime Reading subscription (which grants access to a wide collection of eBooks to read on Kindles or on company applications).

If you choose to pay annually for the service, you still receive a 25% discount, paying only R $ 89.00 for the period. These amounts can only be paid with credit cards, and every customer has a free 30-day trial period.

Each subscription allows you to use up to three devices for simultaneous viewing, and the possibility to create up to six profiles. Just like Netflix, you can also access the service in Child Mode for content aimed at children.

You can also add additional channels within your Amazon Prime Video subscription. Each of them has an additional value and brings exclusive content from their companies. Are they:

Starzplay – $ 14.90 per month

Looke – $ 16.90 per month

MGM – $ 14.90 per month

Paramount + – $ 19.90 per month

Noggin – $ 9.50 per month