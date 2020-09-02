Amazon Prime Video Channels come with live channels

Amazon announced the launch of Amazon Prime Video Channels in Brazil on Wednesday (02). The service allows adding channels such as Paramount +, MGM and Starzplay to watch live on the company’s streaming, by paying extra monthly fees with prices starting at $ 9.50. Currently, the standard Prime Video subscription costs $ 9.90 per month and is part of Amazon’s Prime package, which also offers free shipping on purchases and other benefits.

Amazon Prime Video Channels channels can be hired and watched on Prime Video apps for Android phones, iPhone (iOS), Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, smart TVs and through the computer, in the web version. To hire, just access the platform using the same credentials already registered and choose the package you want. Amazon says the channels can be canceled at any time, without difficulty.

In this first moment, the channels available for hiring in Brazil are Paramount +, a service that has more than 2 thousand titles, including MTV, Comedy Central, SpongeBob and films such as Spotlight and Spider-Man; MGM, which offers major franchises and classic films; Starzplay, which has original series and famous films; Looke, Brazilian streaming with more than 6 thousand attractions; and Noggin, a service developed by the Nick Jr. channel with educational and children’s programming.



