Amazon Prime Video Channels: Brazilian service

Amazon finally launched Amazon Prime Video Channels for the Brazilian consumer. Starting this Wednesday (2nd), the Amazon Prime subscriber can complement his experience with a small additional to guarantee subscription channel titles, expanding the series and film catalog with thousands of new titles.

Currently, the Amazon Prime subscriber has access to several Amazon services for R $ 9.90. The novelty introduces to Brazil the paid extras of the subscription service, which add even more content to Prime Video.

The product is thought to be convenient: the user does not have to worry about signing multiple contracts, contracting long-term plans and creating accounts on various platforms. Like Amazon Prime, the add-on can be signed for as long as you like, without any loyalty; and all extra content will be included in the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Famous series and films arrive at Prime Video

Among the novelties now available, are known titles distributed by Starzplay, Paramount +, MGM, Noggin and Looke. Subscriptions are charged monthly and start at around R $ 9.50 for complementary content.

Prices are:

Paramount +: R $ 19.90. The subscription guarantees access to content from Viacom TV channels: MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Paramount Channel and Nickelodeon. The well-known The Handmaid’s Tale, Yellowstone, Ninja Turtles and Sponge Bob are present here.

MGM: R $ 14.90 monthly. The additional catalog guarantees access to classic content and nostalgic favorites like Pink Panther; Legally Blonde 1 and 2; Terminator and Rocky Balboa.

Noggin: R $ 9.50. The cheapest complement of the current offers is developed by the Nick Jr. channel, with educational content for pre-school students and the whole family. Its catalog includes franchises such as Patrulha Canina, Blaze and the Monster Machines and Dora the Adventurer.

Starzplay: R $ 14.90. The additional package allows access to the original STARZ titles entitled to launch on the same day in the United States. The add-on includes series like Normal People, The Great and prizes like The Act and Ramy.

Looke: R $ 16.90. The well-known platform of films and TV series on demand is present on Prime Video and enriches the app’s library with its 6,000 titles, including recent names like Spider-Man – Away from Home; Scooby! The Film and many others.

To subscribe, simply enter the Amazon Prime Video app and access the special hub prepared by the company. From there, you can hire additional ones or start the 7-day trial period.



