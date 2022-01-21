Amazon Prime Video: 8 Animes To Watch Via Streaming

Amazon Prime Video: Japanese animation series, also known as anime, are quite popular among young audiences. Knowing this, streaming platforms have invested heavily in recent years to bring this content into their respective catalogs. This is the case of Amazon Prime Video, which has some very interesting titles, from classic productions to contemporary series.

So, check out a list full of anime recommendations to watch on Prime Video below. Enjoy!

InuYasha

Based on the homonymous manga created by Rumiko Takahashi, in this anime we meet Kagume Higurashi, a young high school girl from modern times who, on a certain day, ends up in Feudal Japan.

There, she arouses the wrath of several demons, including InuYasha, a half-breed demon, who wants to have possession of the Four Souls Gem, a mystical artifact capable of granting full powers to whoever possesses it.

Captain Tsubasa

Known mainly because of the central sport of its narrative, football, this anime is full of captivating characters and action-packed moments. The main character is Oozora Tsubasa, the captain of the Japanese national football team, who developed several daring techniques to become one of the greatest players of all time.

The episodes accompany him in numerous conflicts that involve everything from his relationships with friends and colleagues to family members. Although there is a classic anime with the same name, the 2018 version is available on Prime Video.

Dororo

Based on a story by mangaka Osamu Tezuka, famous for being one of the great names of the genre in Japan, an anime was originally released in the late 1960s, gaining a remake full of news in 2019. The plot is set in a period full of wars, in which Lord Daigo Kagemitsu makes a pact with demons to prosper, delivering his son as a sacrifice.

For this reason, the child was born with several deformities, being abandoned by his family soon after his birth. After a long time living alone, young Hyakkimaru meets a young thief known as Dororo. Together, the two embark on a great adventure in the midst of war.

Banana Fish

Continuing with the anime list on Prime Video, this production follows the young Ash Lynx, who, even though he is only 17 years old, has already become the leader of a very important gang in New York City. For this reason, his demeanor is quite cold and calculating, wanting to control everyone around him.

However, the boy’s story intersects with that of Eiji Okumura, an aspiring photographer, who was involved in one of the crimes commanded by him, whose victim, before dying, screams “Banana Fish” in a very mysterious way.

Vinland Saga

Set in the world of the legendary Vikings, the Vinland Saga anime is based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura. The protagonist is Thorfinn, famous for being the son of one of the most important warriors of the time, who spent his entire childhood in a nomadic way, in view of all the conflicts that his family had to face.

After growing up, his destiny is set and he needs to follow the legacy of his father, who was brutally murdered in the middle of the war.

Inazuma Eleven

If you’re looking for what to watch on Prime Video, you can’t miss another unmissable football anime. Also known as Super Eleven, the fun-filled Inazuma Eleven tackles players on the downswing, spearheaded by Endou Mamoru, who face increasingly dangerous challenges on the field as they want to excel at their school.

Gradually, Endou and his friends develop very interesting skills and attract the attention of everyone around them.

Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas

The Knights of the Zodiac were very successful in the 1990s, after having their episodes shown in the afternoons of the extinct Rede Manchete. Also, over the years, many fans of Masami Kurumada’s original stories have been interested in sequels. For this reason, mangaka Shiori Teshirogi has developed an action-packed spin-off.

The anime was released a few years later, focusing on Tenma, the former Bronze Saint of Pegasus.

Diabolik Lovers

And to close the list of Amazon Prime anime, it is also necessary to highlight Diabolik Lovers, which consists of a production full of mysteries and magical elements.

The narrative bets on the trajectory of Yui, who moves to a republic where six vampire brothers reside. Once there, she is surprised by the boys’ behavior, but feels a strong connection with them. with all of them. From there, she questions her own past and sets out in search of answers.