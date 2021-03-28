Amazon Prime Video: 10 original series that return in 2021

The content of Amazon Prime Video is certainly something that attracts many subscribers to the streaming service. Its catalog is so large that it beats all other companies in the industry.

However, the public likes original ideas. In that, Amazon has been investing for some time. Some productions are less recognized, such as Upload, for example. Others, like The Boys, became world hits.

Next, check out the list of original Amazon series that are due to return for new seasons in 2021!

10. Carnival Row (season 2)

One of the most underrated Amazon series in recent years, Carnival Row did not have the hype that would be expected from a big budget show like this.

Even with big-name actors like Orlando Bloom from The Lord of the Rings and Cara Delevingne from Suicide Squad, the cast was not enough to attract an audience.

Fantasy drama accompanies several characters in a society in which humans and mythical creatures coexist.

Will the new season bring a massive audience?

9. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (season 3)

From James Bond to Ethan Hunt, there are a multitude of action heroes who inhabit Hollywood films, and Jack Ryan is one of them.

The creation of the military action writer, Tom Clancy, has a protagonist that has already been experienced by several actors in the many adaptations made for the screens. Currently, there is actor John Krasinski, from The Office, in the main role of the production, which has been renewed for its 3rd season.

8. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (season 4)

From the creator of Gilmore Girls, Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a period comedy drama, set around the 1950s, about a housewife who ventures into a stand-up comedy.

Considered one of the best productions on the platform, the pilot was such a success that the 2nd season was immediately ordered by Amazon.

After winning numerous Emmys and Golden Globes, the series enabled the showrunner to be the first woman to win an Emmy for script and direction.

7. Upload (2nd season)

In the futuristic world of Upload, created by Greg Daniels, the man behind many popular productions, such as The Office and Parks and Recreation, technology has enabled people to digitize the afterlife. The plot, which is half a science fiction and the other romantic comedy, involves the story of Nathan Brown, who has his conscience sent to a digital paradise after being murdered.

With the smart script and excellent performances, the series faces serious questions about life and death in a humorous way.

6. Bosch (season 7)

With six seasons on the air and a seventh and final in development, Bosch is Amazon’s oldest original series. Featuring an electrifying storyline, the show is based on the best-selling crime novel series by author Michael Connelly, who wrote 21 books featuring the character of the same name. Titus Welliver appears in the main role, as Harry Bosch, a character that will be played by him again in the spin-off being developed for IMDb TV.

5. Hanna (season 3)

Hanna is based on the 2011 eponymous film by director Joe Wright, which starred Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan. The series is about a teenager raised by a former CIA agent to be a murderer. British actress Esme Creed-Miles is seen in the title role as the protagonist, who has a similar story to Captain America, having been involved in a government program designed to create super soldiers from children.

4. Undone (season 2)

One of Amazon’s most acclaimed original productions, with an incredible 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Undone was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy, the developers behind Bojack Horseman. With her unique style of animation, he tells the story of a woman who gains the power to manipulate time after surviving an accident. Season 2 was confirmed in November 2019, shortly after the series was released.

3. Hunters (season 2)

Hunters features one of cinema’s most iconic and revered actors, Al Pacino, alongside Percy Jackson’s Logan Lerman.

Although it is not the first time that Pacino has acted in a TV role, it is a surprise to see him masquerading as head of a group of Nazi hunters in 1977 in New York City.

2. Goliath (season 4)

Billy Bob Thornton plays Billy McBride, a defamed lawyer seeking redemption in Amazon’s legal drama: Goliath. Despite being one of its most expensive original series, the program’s apparent popularity on the platform has managed to keep it going for three seasons, with a fourth and final year set to be released soon. In it, JK Simmons will join the cast as possibly one of the main antagonists, George Zax.

1. The Boys (season 3)

Superhero stories are more popular than ever, and usually when people hear that word, DC or Marvel comes to mind. But it is good that, even in a market dominated mainly by two companies, series like The Boys offer something like a necessary fresh draft, even if it is not perfect. The production is the opposite of what the films that the big brands portray: a world where superheroes are the most corrupt and meanest of all.