Amazon Prime Video: 10 catalog series to marathon

The Amazon Prime Video streaming service offers its subscribers a wide range of advantages, going far beyond its broad catalog. Movies and series can be watched on the platform at any time of the day and on different devices.

With this in mind, this list presents some of the best series in the catalog to marathon. Best of all, if you are not yet a subscriber, you can get a tasting period for up to 30 days.

Below, check out several good series from Amazon Prime Video.

The Boys

Created by Eric Kripke, the series based on the eponymous comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson has been very successful among subscribers with its two seasons already released.

The extremely dubious characters and the dramatic action can explain why so many people liked this production. We have immense intrigue, troubled psychologies and a lot of action involved. The 3rd season has already started to be filmed and a spin-off is also being developed.

Fleabag

With two very short seasons, this delightful comedy, created and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, has many reasons that make it a real success. In addition to a script full of good dialogues and tight situations, we see the development of the characters surprising every moment, going far beyond the superficial layers.

Certainly one of the best productions available in the catalog, mainly because of a stolen work of art and foxes.