Amazon Prime: The King of Zamunda Returns

We enter the last week of the month, a particularly intense one because it comes with more than 300 VOD premieres from Netflix, Disney + and cia. And that means it’s time to review what the video on demand platforms are preparing for the following month. Platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, which has anticipated all of them by showing us its contents for March 2021.

As always, Amazon doesn’t release too many titles over the next 31 days, but it does bring cool stuff and its own originals. And of course the most attractive is El Rey de Zamunda, a sequel created in the midst of the 80s revival era of the original El Príncipe de Zamunda, one of the best-known blockbusters of the iconic Eddie Murphy, whose talent is being used by VOD services after the delusional My Name is Dolemite on Netflix.

The King of Zamunda takes us to the imaginary African-style kingdom of the original, with the character of Akeem already turned into king, although he must return to the United States again when he discovers that he has a son he did not know about. A very different USA from the one he visited in 1988.

But there is more, since we also have the premiere of La Templanza, a historical Spanish series set at the end of the 19th century. Based on the novel by María Dueñas, author of El Tiempo entre Costuras, and starring the always wonderful Leonor Watling, the story takes us from the young Mexican Republic to splendid colonial Havana; from the Antilles to Jerez in the second half of the 19th century, when the trade of its wines with England turned the Andalusian city into a cosmopolitan and legendary enclave.

FlixOlé

Another novelty is that the FlixOlé platform has arrived this month on Amazon Prime Video Channels, which for € 2.99 per month gives access to its catalog of 3,500 Spanish and European film, series and documentary content. Video Channels are different thematic channels that you can subscribe to – for a price other than what you already pay for Prime Video.