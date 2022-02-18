Amazon Prime Raises The Price In The US, Will It Rise In The Rest Of The World Too?

Amazon Prime: In 2005, when smartphones did not even exist and many people did not dare to buy online, Amazon already had its Prime subscription modality in the United States, which cost 79 dollars a year. 9 years later, in 2014, that subscription went up $20 to $99.

Just 4 years later, in 2018, Prime Video went from $119 a year. And today, already in the middle of 2022 -that is, 4 years later-, can you guess? Amazon raises the Prime fee by $20 per year.

Amazon Prime raises the price

On February 3, Amazon itself announced this increase, and the updated prices will apply to Prime subscriptions starting today, February 18, 2022, as officially listed on the web. In case you are currently a Prime member, then the new prices will apply after March 25, 2022, on the date of your next renewal.

If you have a 12-month subscription, you won’t have to pay more until it expires. But if you are one of those who renew from month to month, this increase will already catch you.

New Amazon Prime Prices:

The price of the monthly Prime membership will increase to $14.99 per month, $2 more expensive than before.

The annual Prime membership price will increase to $139 per year, $20 more expensive than before.

For Prime Student members, the monthly membership price will increase to $7.49 per month, and the annual membership price will increase to $69 per year.

For EBT recipients and recipients of government assistance, the membership price will increase to $6.99 per month.