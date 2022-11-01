Amazon Prime Members Can Now Randomly Play The Entire Catalog of 100 Million Songs

In a nutshell: Amazon Prime members now have access to the company’s full catalog of 100 million songs as a subscription privilege at no additional cost. Before rushing to cancel your existing streaming membership, there’s one big catch you should be aware of.

The full catalog is provided without advertising, but only for random playback. This means that you can add any song or album from the catalog to a custom playlist (or listen to a specially selected playlist), but you cannot choose the order in which the tracks are played.

Up to this point, Prime members had access to only two million tracks as part of their subscription.

For smaller playlists, Amazon will add additional tracks that it thinks you might like on your own. This sounds very similar to what the Pandora Internet radio service was in the early days of its existence.

We were told that some All-Access playlists can be played on demand, as well as a selection of podcasts. Those interested in full on-demand listening will need to upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited at $8.99 per month after a free 30-day trial. Unlimited additionally provides access to higher quality audio files, if available; Amazon reports that 90 million tracks are available in HD (lossless CD quality) and more than seven million in Ultra HD (up to 24 bit, 192 kHz). Standard tracks are broadcast at speeds up to 320 kbit/s.

Amazon’s service costs $8.99 a month and is still cheaper than most competitors. Tidal and Spotify currently charge $9.99 for individual membership, but the latter recently stated that price increases are expected in 2023. Last month, Apple increased the cost of an individual Apple Music subscription to $10.99 per month.

Amazon Prime membership sells for $14.99 a month or $139 a year (eligible students can get it for $7.49 a month or $69 a year) after the price hike in February.

Is the new Amazon Prime perk enough to meet your listening needs, or do you need on-demand monitoring?