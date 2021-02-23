Amazon Prime: Inès Reg launches its own comedies!

Inès Reg will release her first comedy. The trailer has just been released and the film will be available on Amazon Prime on March 26.

You all know her and she will sparkle in your life. The actress Inès Reg arrives on Amazon Prime accompanied by Kevin Debonne, her life companion. Their project? A romantic comedy that will be released on the platform.

This project is called “I Want You Neither”. And this project is kind of their baby. The two actors wrote it with 4 hands and two brains. From March 26, this comedy will be available on the streaming platform. We tell you more in this article.

Here’s the synopsis: “I Want You Neither is the story of Nina and Dylan, best friends since childhood, who have no secrets from each other. Nina now lives in Paris while Dylan lives in Biarritz. “A love story that we see coming from far away. But what could be better?

“Dylan always thought they would end up together but never seriously took a chance on Nina as she laughed at him whenever he mentioned a future together. When Nina leaves her boyfriend and decides to go to Biarritz for an impromptu vacation with her two best friends, she finally clicks. »Explained Inès Reg.

The Amazon Prime film will therefore be “full of twists and turns” because their love story will be “much more complicated than expected…” A true romantic comedy in which we will of course find the humor of Inès Reg who is no longer available. demonstrate over time. We therefore hope to laugh a lot throughout this comedy.

AMAZON PRIME: A COMEDY BY INÈS REG

This is the very first comedy written by Inès Reg. I Want You Neither will be released next month. A huge project for the young girl who had never directed or written a film until then. Fortunately, some friends give him some help.

Rodolphe Lauga therefore lends a hand to the actress for the script of the film Amazon Prime. As we recall, the screenwriter was on Guillaume Canet’s Rock and Roll film. As for the distribution we will find in the film Laurie Peret, Pauline Clément, Antony Sonigo, Constance Labbé, Michèle Garcia and Fadila Belkebla.

It’s a great progression for the young woman who left the Jamel Comedy Club. We recall, in 2019, she pierced thanks to her sketch broadcast on Instagram. The famous line “when are you going to put some glitter in my life Kevin? Has thus remained cult!

Since 2020, she joined the Enfoirés troop. But this time the project is bigger. You will therefore find on Amazon Prime his very first comedy in the company of his life companion: Kevin Debonne. We will therefore see what that gives. But we expect a lot of laughs on this film!