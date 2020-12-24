Amazon Prime: how does the famous group video work?

Amazon Prime Video has just unveiled a feature that will appeal to all people who like to watch films and series in groups …

Will Amazon Prime Video soon dethrone Netflix? In any case, this function will surely appeal to moviegoers and serivores. Thus, it is possible for you to watch your programs with your friends. This is thanks to the group function.

We can say that the year is focused on the pace of SVoD platforms. Indeed, these multiply, especially during these periods of confinement.

For example, we witnessed the birth of Disney +, to everyone’s enjoyment. While others, older, have seen renewed interest.

While Netflix is ​​undoubtedly the great champion, Amazon Prime knows how to do well. Thus, the platform has just established itself with a new function.

From now on, you will be able to watch your programs in groups… And this, remotely, thanks to a brand new function!

Amazon Prime’s original movies, series and other programming are right at your fingertips. And you can binger them in a group session, up to 100!

AMAZON PRIME PRESENTS ITS GROUP VIDEO OPTION

100 people can therefore join you thanks to the group video option. It also includes a chat, to comment and debrief live.

Amazon Prime’s group video feature, however, remains unavailable on Explorer and Safari. Whether that will change in the future remains to be seen.

Devices like Fire TV, smart TVs, all home consoles, smartphones and tablets are operational. Phew!

If you are invited to view a video on Amazon Prime Video, you will receive a link to follow. All you have to do is click on it and watch the film play out in front of your astonished eyes!

Between the Christmas movies, the latest news from the platform and everything, we guarantee you will have a good time. Who knows, the more lonely will be able to join together for a movie on the New Year?



