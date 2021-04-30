Amazon Prime Gaming Unveils Its May Freebies And Games

Amazon Prime Gaming: Every month Amazon’s Prime Gaming service brings a series of free gifts to subscribers, and May 2021 will be no different, highlighting the five games released for download: Yoku’s Island Express, The Blind Prophet, Healer’s Quest, Beholder and A Blind Legend. Check out the official trailer with a summary of what’s new:

The package of the month also includes giveaways for Red Dead Online, Destiny 2, Fall Guys, League of Legends and more! In the good old LOLzinho there will be up to five fragments of mysterious skin, while Rainbow Six Siege will have seven days of Renewal Reinforcement until May 20th.

FIFA 21 superstars will be able to receive an exclusive Prime Gaming Player Pack, which necessarily includes a beast level 81 or higher, in addition to four rare items. In the Fall Guys battle royale, the Fitness outfit is available until May 20, while Legends of Runeterra presents you with an Epic Joker.

There are still many more legal rewards, and you can find the full list of them on the official website, remembering that all Amazon Prime subscribers are entitled to download the catalog at no additional cost.

What did you think of this month’s giveaways? Are you going to rescue any of them? Comment below!