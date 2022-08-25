Amazon Prime Gaming Presents Free Games for September 2022

Amazon Prime’s monthly free games have become a highlight for subscribers of the service, and the premium subscription regularly offers high-profile games for Prime members. In the August set of free games with Prime, there was Starcraft: Remastered from Blizzard as one of six games, along with several indie games. Previous months have also featured AAA games such as Dead Space 2, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion and Dragon Age: Inquisition, among others. Now Amazon has unveiled its free games for September, and it’s a long list.

Amazon officially introduced its free games with Amazon Prime in September, and a batch of well-known games will be released as part of the free promotion. September’s free games include several popular AAA games, including Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Origins and the Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, topping the monthly offerings. Football Manager 2022 will also join the Amazon Prime promotion along with other smaller games such as The Dig and Defend the Rook included in the eight-game list.

Amazon’s Assassin’s Creed: Origins will be joined by future content planned for the newest installment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The announcement of the games in September also revealed that Prime members will be able to claim in-game content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla starting on September 13. Prime is currently offering a “Charlemagne Kit” for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, in which Prime members can purchase free cosmetics. Amazon has also confirmed that exclusive Prime content will be available for two other games in September — Skull & Bones and Rainbow Six Siege.

Free Amazon Prime Gaming Games for September 2022

Assassin’s Creed Origins Football Manager 2022 Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition The Dig Defend the Rook We. The Castle of Revolution on the coast Word of the Law: Death Mask. Collector’s edition

Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service will also offer an additional selection of free games via the Prime Gaming channel. Amazon Luna’s monthly offerings will include a wide range of games, from racing games like Hot Wheels Unleashed and RipTide GP: Renegade, to platformers like Earthworm Jim and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. Amazon Prime members can access Luna’s Prime Gaming channel as part of their Prime membership, and other channels on Luna are provided as separate monthly subscriptions.

Amazon’s newest batch of monthly games is coming out as the online marketplace continues to move at the forefront of the gaming industry. Amazon published the long-awaited appearance of the popular MMORPG Lost Ark in North America, South America and Europe when it launched in February. Amazon is promoting its Prime subscription for gamers, offering not only free games, but also exclusive cosmetics and bonuses for popular current games such as League of Legends and World of Warcraft. The Amazon Prime September library contains many games that should appeal to a large number of players.