Amazon Prime Gaming offers 11 free games

Prime Gaming loot, bundled with Amazon Prime, offers a dozen PC games plus items for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Amazon has revealed the 11 free games that it will offer at no additional cost to all members subscribed to Prime Gaming during this month of December and until the first half of January. The computer platform of the North American company, closely linked to Twitch and included as part of Amazon Prime, thus reveals its Christmas incentives for a summer period where many will take advantage of their vacations around video games.

Yooka-Laylee, Battlefield 3, Close to the Sun, Turmoil and more free games

The procedure is as simple as always: we access our Amazon account from Prime Gaming, we go to the Games and loot section and claim both these and the rest of the loot gifts available on the current date. To play them you need to download the Twitch client. On this occasion, works such as Ironcast, The Spectrum Retreat or the two Yooka-Laylee, both the original work in three dimensions and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, whose result is pleasantly satisfactory.

The claim of some of them expires on Christmas Day, December 25, but others such as Battlefield 3 (Origin), Wizard of Legend, Turmoil or HyperDot, which extend their availability until different dates of the first half of January 2021. We leave below how the calendar looks.

Apart from those mentioned, the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection pack is still available, as is Fatal Fury Special, Art of Fighting 2, Samurai Shodown 2, The King of Fighters 2000 and 2002. For its part, Samurai Shodown V Special, The King of Fighters 98 Ultimate Match Final Edition, The Last Blade 2, Metal Slug 2, Sengoku 3 or Garou: Mark of the Wolves can also be revived until the end of March 2021. Finally, it should be noted that the players of Fall Guys can get a winter package until January 15th.

Ironcast – until December 18

The Spectrum Retreat – through December 25

Lost Horizon – until December 25

Yooka Laylee – until January 1

Battlefield 3 (Origin) – until January 2

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – until January 8

Close to the Sun – until January 15

Wizard of Legend – until January 15

Sigma Theory: Global Cold War – until January 15

Turmoil – until January 15

HyperDot – until January 15



