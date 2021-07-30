Amazon Prime Gaming Announces Free August Games

Leonard Manson
Amazon Prime Gaming: The month of August is about to start, and for those who advertise the Amazon Prime service, a list of titles that will be delivered without additional fee from the next few days has already been made available.

The highlight of the month goes to Battlefield V (it’s worth remembering that two other games in the series have been released recently), but we’ll also have Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story and many others that are listed below:

A Normal Lost Phone
Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story
Battlefield V
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
Lost Horizon 2
metamorphosis
Planet Alpha
Secret Files: Tunguska

So, did you enjoy the relationship? Which of the above titles do you intend to download? Leave your message in the space below for comments.

