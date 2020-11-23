Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix: which is the most popular?

Who from Amazon Prime, Disney + or Netflix has the most success across the Atlantic? We give you more details!

Amazon Prime, Netflix or Disney +? Who is the most successful in the United States?

For years, we have seen the emergence of new streaming platforms. Films, series, documentaries, as much to say that classic TV has to worry!

Indeed, viewers are turning more to streaming platforms to watch their favorite program. Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney +… there are more and more of them!

And the streaming giants are fighting an unprecedented battle! But which of these three platforms is the most successful in the United States?

Parks Associates research institute revealed the ranking results. And it must be said that there are three that largely dominate the standings! Namely, Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney +.

AMAZON PRIME, NETFLIX, DISNEY +: WHO IS NUMBER 1?

Thus, the study was based on the number of total subscribers up to September 2020. In the United States, we therefore note that Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney + are in the top 10.

But Netflix tops the list! Indeed, the firm is the most successful streaming platform in America.

In 2nd position we find Amazon Prime Video. A nice surprise since it only dates from 2016.

Hulu, is in 3rd place. A little less known in France, the platform seems to have a lot of success across the Atlantic!

Thus, Disney + is in 4th position in the ranking. In fact, the platform has been 4th for a year. His position has indeed not changed!

The platform is then followed by ESPN + then HBO Max. Apple TV + is found in 7th place.

CBS All Access is in 8th position. Finally, we find Showtime and Starz in the 9th and 10th position of the ranking!

The podium therefore remains unchanged despite the arrival of new competitors on the market. Business to follow.



