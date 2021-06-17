Amazon Prime Day: Up To 70% Off On Prime Video Channels

Amazon Prime Day: A big event is coming up for consumers all over Brazil. This is Amazon Prime Day that will take place on the 21st and 22nd of June, featuring unmissable offers for Amazon Prime subscribers. The company promises to move the productive sector with the occasion and offer unique experiences to its customers.

Some offers were already appearing during the month of June, and this week Amazon released impressive discounts on the Prime Video Channel, to access content from Paramount+, Looke, StarzPlay and other channels.

If you’re already an Amazon Prime subscriber and tend to watch movies and series through Prime Video, take the opportunity to discover new channels and discover something new to watch!

Starplay

Bringing content from the Starz broadcaster and also from streamings that are not available in Brazil, such as Hulu, Starzplay has several interesting series and movies in its catalog that will certainly stir your deepest emotions.

There are productions you won’t find anywhere else, like Normal People and The Great. These two series were praised by the specialized critics and also by the public throughout their original exhibition. For three months, during Prime Day, you can subscribe for just R$7.45.

Paramount+

If you’re really looking forward to running a marathon with every season of iCarly before checking out the revival, or you’re dying to watch the six seasons of Schitt’s Creek — the latest big Emmy Awards winner — then you can’t miss the offer that the Paramount Plus catalog will feature during Prime Day.

In addition to these two series, the channel offers reality shows such as the first seasons of On Vacation with Ex Brazil, award-winning films such as Manchester à Beira Mar, 2017, and the 4th season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which is being broadcast in the United States. For the first month of subscription, the channel can be accessed for only R$ 5.95.