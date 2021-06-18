Amazon Prime Day: Is It Worth Buying?

Amazon Prime Day: The biggest sales event promoted by Amazon is coming: the second Brazilian edition of Amazon Prime Day. On the 21st and 22nd of June, next Monday and Tuesday, consumers will find exclusive offers on more than two million products on the site, including in the Electronics, Games, Sports, Books and Toys sectors. The company must still make available coupons of 20% or more.

“Last year, we had a great inaugural event in Brazil. We were able to sell more in the first 24 hours of Prime Day than in the entire Black Friday of 2019”, says Amazon Brazil Country Manager Daniel Mazini.

If you’re unsure whether something is worth buying, check out last year’s promotional prices for the most popular products compared to this year’s suggested values