Amazon Prime Day: best deals and discounts on consoles

We review the sales on PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One during these two days of sales. Free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has already begun. The North American giant kicks off hundreds of temporary offers and discounts on all kinds of products, including technology, consoles and video games. Only during this Tuesday, October 13 and until Wednesday, October 14, we will be able to access succulent sales on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles. Let’s take a look.

PS4 Slim with two controllers + FIFA 21 with 40 euros discount

One of the outstanding offers of this Amazon Prime Day on consoles is found by Sony. The PlayStation 4 (PS4) Slim model in its 500 GB version with two DualShock 4 controllers and FIFA 21 goes from costing 329.99 euros to 289.99 euros, a discount of 40 euros (12% discount) only until the night October 14.

For the rest, we leave the best current discount to buy Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, which have more discreet discounts as they are not within the Prime Day promotions-

PlayStation 4 (PS4) – 500 Gb + 2 DualShock 4 Controllers + FIFA 21 for 289.99 euros (before 329.99 euros)

PS4 Pro 1 TB + 20 euros for PS Store for 409.99 euros

Nintendo Switch (current model) with Blue / Neon Red Joy-Con for 319.00 euros (10 euros discount) [No Prime Day discount]

Xbox One 1 TB with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 229.95 euros (69 euros discount) [No Prime Day discount]



