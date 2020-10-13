Amazon Prime Day: bargains on video games

We highlight the best promotions in video games this year. The Last of Us, Mega Drive Mini, Ghost of Tsushima, Gears 5 and many more.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has already begun. The day of greatest discounts of the year in the giant online store will actually be two days, October 13 and 14, with thousands of products of all kinds temporarily reduced with much more aggressive offers than usual. As far as we are concerned, consoles and video games, there is a lot to say. Let’s take a look at the best deals on games for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

One of the consoles that has received the most discounts is PlayStation 4. Sony’s console leaves us with titles such as The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Final Fantasy VII Remake at prices well below what normal; with surprising discounts like that NieR: Automata GOTY Edition for only 16.40 euros that we will see below.

Just as surprising as Mega Drive Mini for 34.95 euros, a clear candidate for a star gift this Christmas. On Xbox One we highlight Gears 5 for 13.95 euros, while on multiplatform we are left with an Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for only 19 euros. Finally, an interesting batch of 3 Nintendo Switch games to choose from a selection for 100 euros (33 euros per unit).

Best deals on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games

Ghost of Tsushima for 49.50 euros (20.49 euros discount)

The Last of Us Part 2 for 46.90 euros (9 euros discount)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 36.54 euros (35 euros discount)

3 Nintendo Switch games for 90-109 euros (about 30 euros discount)

Gears 5 for 13.95 euros (15 euros discount)

eFootball PES 2021 for 20.90 euros (9 euros discount)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for 19.00 euros (9 euros discount)

NieR: Automata for 16.40 euros (3 euros discount)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for € 19.00 (€ 16 discount)

Final Fantasy VII Remake for 43 euros (10 euros discount)

SEGA Mega Drive Mini for 34.90 euros (32 euros discount)

