Amazon Prime Day: 50% Off Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse

Amazon Prime Day: The device, which includes an improved optical sensor, 11 programmable buttons and a weight system, sweeps Amazon where it has more than 14,000 reviews Having a good mouse in the field of gaming can be decisive when it comes to winning a game against the most difficult opponent. Helmets, keyboards and other peripherals are the main weapons to compete at the highest level and that is why it is essential to take care of them as much as possible. To do this, so that you equip yourself in the best way and avoid fearing any rival, take advantage of the Amazon sales event to renew your mouse for the Logitech G502 Hero, the best-selling mouse in the world, according to the brand itself, compatible with PC and Mac.

Buy during Amazon Prime day at a 50% discount (€ 46.20)

This high-performance device offers the user more functions and precision than ever before. Its features include the HERO 25K optical sensor, for superior tracking, adjustable sensitivity between 200 and 25,600 dots per inch (DPI) and five weights that can be combined or interchanged to achieve the perfect feel and balance. Of course, it also allows you to customize the lighting according to the player’s style. The mouse, which sweeps Amazon, has an average score of 4.6 out of five and has almost 14,600 ratings from users of this online store.