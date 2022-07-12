Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best movie and TV show deals for entertainment lovers

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off on July 12th and continues through the 13th. Whether you’re looking to subscribe to Amazon Prime for the first time, take advantage of some of the awesome streaming add-ons, update your streaming game with a FireStick (insert link to Nick article) or finally purchase some of the best movies on Amazon Prime, this week is the time to do it. The prices have never been lower, the selection has never been wider, and new deals will be introduced throughout the entire event.

We will continue adding all the best Prime Day deals right here over the next few days, highlighting the biggest and best offers for entertainment fans, so be sure to check back frequently. If you’re new to Amazon Prime Day, we’ve pulled together a quick guide of things to know about the two-day retail event before you start splurging on great deals.

Here are a few quick links for some of the best 2022 Amazon Prime deals for movie and television fans to help you get a jump start on the savings.

Amazon Prime Membership: Sign up today and get started with a 30 day free-trial (opens in new tab)Blu-rays and DVDs: Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and more available for sale and pre-order (opens in new tab)Movies and TV Shows Streaming: The Northman, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more (opens in new tab)Movie Bundles: Harry Potter, Spider-Man, Jurassic World, Star Wars, and more (opens in new tab)Smart TVs: Amazon Fire TVs and discounts over 50% (opens in new tab)Streaming Devices: Multiple Amazon streaming devices at their lowest prices ever (opens in new tab)Streaming Service Deals: Get Paramount+, Starz, Discovery+, and more for $9.99 $0.99/month (opens in new tab)Toys and Collectibles: Stranger Things Funko Pops, Marvel action figures, and more (opens in new tab)TV Show Blu-Rays and DVDs: Yellowstone, Game of Thrones, Outlander Blu-rays (opens in new tab)

Amazon Prime Membership

While Amazon Prime Day 2022 offers tons of deals, discounts, perks, and more, it’s important to note that Prime Day deals are only available for those with an active Amazon Prime subscription. You can still take advantage of this week’s sales while also enjoying a 30 day free trial (opens in new tab), or sign up below for just $14.99/month or $119/year.

Today’s best Amazon Prime deals

Amazon Prime Video – Free Trial

Amazon Prime – Monthly

$14.99/mth

Amazon Prime – Yearly

$119/year

Blu-Rays and DVDs

Top Gun: Maverick: $37.99 $29.96 on Amazon pre-order (opens in new tab)

Save 21% – Check out our review of the latest Tom Cruise film (opens in new tab) by CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg.

Everything Everywhere All At Once [4K UHD]: $42.99 $24.96 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 42%

Downton Abbey: A New Era Digital Collector’s Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital: $34.98 $22.96 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 34%

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Blu-ray + DVD + Digital copy: $39.98 $24.96 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 38%

Streaming Devices

Fire TV Stick: $39.99 $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $23 – While there are many different Amazon streaming devices (opens in new tab) to choose from, this Fire TV Stick w/ Alex Voice Remote packs enough to fit most streaming needs- and you’ll never find it at a lower price!

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 with Roku Voice Remote and TV Controls: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Movie Bundles

Doctor Strange 2-Movie Collection (Digital): $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Spider-Man: Far from Home / Spider-Man: Homecoming / Spider-Man: No Way Home – Multi-Feature [Blu-ray]: $55.99 $22.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection [Blu-ray]: $99.98 $48.91 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

DC 7-Film Collection (DVD): $49.00 $34.96 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Pirates of the Caribbean 1-5 (Blu-ray): $28.51 $23.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Streaming Service Deals

Amazon offers tons of content on their site, but also allows Prime members to access different channels, such as Starz, Showtime, AMC+, and 15 other channels. Currently they are running a special where each channel is only $0.99 for the first two months. You can find even more Amazon add-on deals here.

Starz channel add-on: $8.99 $0.99/month for up to 2 months (opens in new tab)

Outlander fans, rejoice! Starz is now only $0.99 through Amazon Prime. You can also check out hit movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Showtime channel add-on: $10.99 $0.99/month for up to 2 months (opens in new tab)

Check out hit shows like Yellowjackets and Billions for only $0.99!

AMC+ channel add-on: $8.99 $0.99/month for up to 2 months (opens in new tab)

Catch up on The Walking Dead and see what other hits lie in AMC’s huge library!

Movies and TV Shows Streaming

Yellowstone Seasons 1 – 4: $9.99 each on Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: $19.99 $9.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Better Call Saul – Season 6: $24.99 $9.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ambulance: Rent for $5.99 $2.99 or buy for $19.99 $9.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Smart TVs

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: $559.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $260.00

Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series Smart TV: $369.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

TV Show Blu-Rays and DVDs

The Office: The Complete Series: $79.98 $41.49 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons: $72.99 $59.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

That ’70s Show – The Complete Series (Flashback Edition): $99.98 $37.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Toys and Collectibles

Hellfire Club Baseball Tee: $18.99 $16.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Yellowstone “Don’t Make Me Go Beth Dutton On You” 12oz Insulated Wine Tumbler w/ Lid: $15.99 $14.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

