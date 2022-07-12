Amazon Prime Day 2022 Offers: Lionsgate Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Sets

Amazon Prime Day 2022 offers great deals on Lionsgate DVD and Blu-ray products, and Screen Rant has compiled a list of the best products on offer.

Below is a list of all Lionsgate real estate offers on Amazon Prime Day 2022, which includes items from The Hunger Games, Twilight, Saw, Conan the Barbarian and others.

Lionsgate Amazon Prime Day 2022 Offers

My Bloody Valentine 3D – $13.99 – Conan the Barbarian, Two Discs Blu-ray 3D/Blu/DVD Combo – $15.65 Saw: The Final Chapter 3D Blu-ray Combo – US$ 19.59, Dredd – US$ 6.64, The Darkest Hour – US$16.06, Gamer 3D – US$ 6.99, “Twilight Forever”: The Complete Saga (DVD) — US$ 29.39 Twilight Forever: The Complete Saga (Blu-ray + Digital) — US$ 30.09 Weeds: The Complete Collection — US$ 46.89 3D Universe: A completely new dimension — $6.99. $19.19 – Now You See Me 2 4K UHD – $20.08, “The Hunger Games” 4K UHD – $6.97, “The Hunger Games: And the Flame Will Burst” 4K UHD – $6.97, “Resurrection of the Mechanic” 4K UHD – $10.80, “John Wick 4K Ultra HD” – 7.51 US dollars, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”, 4K Ultra HD – 7.09 US dollars. Hellboy 4K UHD — $6.97