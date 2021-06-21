Amazon Prime Day 2021: Today’s Best Deals on Xiaomi, Samsung

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Kicking off at midnight yesterday, the Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals are officially on until 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, June 21. 48 hours in total in which the shopping website will celebrate its particular autumn Black Friday.

Mobile deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi

Among the discounts, the most attractive are the Flash offers, discounts that have a maximum duration of 5-10 hours or until stocks are exhausted – here we tell you how not to miss a Flash offer thanks to the Amazon Waiting List function. And in that first wave of sales we find a huge catalog of smartphones that are discounted up to 61% of their original price.

So we are going to review the best ones and we list them below, with a direct link and grouped according to brands:

SAMSUNG MOBILE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G: 540 euros, before 888 €

Samsung Galaxy M11: 89 euros, before 179 €

Samsung Galaxy M12: 129 euros, before 209 €

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G: 499 euros, before 959 €

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: 199 euros, before 289 €

Samsung Galaxy A80: 499 euros, before 699 €

XIAOMI MOBILE

Xiaomi Mi 11 5G (8 + 128 GB): 649 euros, before 749.99 €

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (6 + 128 GB): 293 euros, before 349 €

Poco X3 Pro: 199.99 euros, before 299.99 €

Poco M3 Pro (4 + 64 GB): 145 euros, before 259 €

Poco F3 5G: 329 euros, before 399 €

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (4 + 64 GB): € 159 euros

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (4 + 128 GB): 199 euros, before 229 €

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (6 + 64 GB): 239.99, before 279.99 €

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (6 + 64 GB): 199 euros, before 249.99 €

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (3 + 64 GB): 99.99 euros, before 99.99 €

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (4 + 128 GB): 179 euros, before 269 €

Xiaomi Redmi 9 (3 + 32 GB): € 110 euros

Xiaomi Redmi 9C (3 + 64 GB): € 105 euros