Amazon Prime Day 2021: the best deals on Smart TV

Amazon Prime Day 2021: June 21 and 22, 2021, the dates you have to decide to buy what you want on Amazon Prime Day 2021. Throughout these days you will find all kinds of offers in various departments, but which we are going to take care of in these Lines is the image with the best offers on televisions on Amazon Prime Day 2021. Keep reading and we will tell you some of the best proposals to renew your old television.

LG 43UP7690-ALEXA 2021

We start with television with fewer inches than the list, but not a bad product for that. Quite the opposite. We are talking about LG’s 43UP7690-ALEXA 2021 model that, as you can read, has Amazon’s virtual assistant installed. It has a 43-inch panel in which to view 4K and HDR content from all available VOD services. With its remote you can even activate voice commands to watch the channel or series you want, all this served thanks to its Internet connection. As if that were not enough, it has two HDMI ports and a USB to have everything you need in connectivity, including Bluetooth and all for 389.99 euros.

Samsung UHD 2020 55TU8005

We turn to another of the large Korean companies that have their products exhibited on Amazon Prime Day 2021. In the television department we find the UHD 2020 55TU8005 which, although it is from last year, we find a generous 55-inch screen with a crystal 4K processor. This will provide an optimization of the colors you see, something that will improve thanks to the HDR system that it incorporates. Its artificial intelligence also improves the sound of the scenes it captures and it also has a voice assistant so that it does not depend on the remote. As for the price, you have it on offer for no less than 469 euros.

Sony KD-49XH8196

Sony is one of the companies that yes or yes always have a hole in the section of televisions. In this case we see that your Triluminos screen will see high definition colors in its 4K resolution. It also has the Motionflow system that helps a fast image look sharp with little distortion. It also has Dolby Atmos, which will provide great sound especially if you have a sound bar to accompany it, but first you will have to spend the 549 euros that the TV costs.