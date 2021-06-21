Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Deals on Computers

Amazon has Amazon Prime Day 2021 on June 21 and 22, two days in which you will find products on sale in many departments. For many it will be an important moment in which to renew one of their devices that they use every day, such as the computer. If this is your case, you are in the right place to find the best deals on computers and laptops for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

The offers on laptops and computers of Amazon Prime Day 2021

It is only 48 hours, but in one of the most famous shopping websites on the Internet there are offers that you cannot miss. As we said, you want to renew your computer or laptop is a good time to do it with all the offers you can find. We recommend some of them to choose the best that is in the catalog of the department store. We take a look at the following models that are mostly portable and with Windows 10 installed as standard.

HP Slim Desktop S01-aF0031ns

We started the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2021 computers and laptops with a PC from the HP firm. It is a small small desktop computer that for 289.99 euros has four USB ports on its front, a card reader and inside a Ryzen 3 3250U processor. This is accompanied by 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal space. You would only have to find a monitor and mouse peripherals to complete a basic desktop machine.

Huawei Matebook D14

We raised the bar for the proposals of this Amazon Prime 2021 in computers is the Matebook D14. It is a 14-inch device, which is increasingly abundant on the market and which provides everything you need at the user level. Thanks to its Intel i5 processor accompanied by an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics you have everything you need to work comfortably and maybe play some other title. On the other hand, we do not forget that it has 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage on an SSD and all for a price of 549.99 euros.