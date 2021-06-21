Amazon Prime Day 2021 | Best deals and bargains on video games

Amazon Prime Day 2021: We select some of the best game deals on all consoles, titles of the quality of Hitman 3, Outriders or Ring Fit Adventures, among others. Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived with great discounts under the arm for Prime subscribers. From June 21 to 22 (both inclusive), customers will be able to purchase all kinds of products at lower prices than usual. How could it be otherwise, video games are part of the promotion, so from MeriStation we have dived into the offers to find some bargains on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch.

On this occasion, recent titles such as Doom Eternal, Outriders, It Takes Two or Hitman 3 can be purchased at a discount. We also found a very appetizing offer on Nintendo Switch. If you want to play sports at home, you have the opportunity to try Ring Fit Adventure, a video game developed by the Kyoto company that gives you the chance to get in shape. Without further ado, we present the selection of offers.

Best deals on PS4, PS5 Xbox and Nintendo Switch games

Batman: Arkham Knight for 7.25 euros (before 19.99 euros)

Rust: Day One Edition for 28.99 euros (before 49.99 euros)

Doom Eternal for 17.90 euros (before 69.99 euros)

Hitman 3 for 39.95 euros (before 46.33 euros)

Shadows of Mordor for 7.25 euros (before 19.99 euros)

Shadows of War for 15.99 euros

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch remastered for 14.24 euros (before 17.90 euros)

Halo 5: Guardians for 24.99 euros (before 27.99 euros)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey + Origins for 28.40 euros (before 49.99 euros)

Outriders for 43.79 euros (before 69.99 euros)

It Takes Two for 29.99 euros (before 39.99 euros)

Dirt 5: Exclusive Amazon edition for 26.90 euros (before 69.99 euros)

Rage 2 for 14.90 euros (before 29.90 euros)

Ring Fit Adventure for 49.90 euros (before 79.99 euros)

Moto GP 21 for 28.99 euros (before 49.99 euros)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection for 17.98 euros (before 21.99 euros)

LEGO: Jurassic World for 19.50 euros (before 39.94 euros)

Mortal Kombat 11 for 16.99 euros (before 19.99 euros)