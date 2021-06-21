Amazon Prime Day 2021 | 128 GB microSD for 16.99 Euros; Compatible With Nintendo Switch

Amazon Prime Day: We review the best discounts on memory cards for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in various capacities and prices during the promotion.Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here. The multinational celebrates during this June 21 and 22 one of the periods of greatest offers of the whole year, Spain included. It will only be during these two days when we can access thousands of offers on all kinds of products; including video games. This is also one of the most recommended times to get microSD memory cards for Nintendo Switch, which has 32 GB of internal storage, insufficient if we want to download more titles and updates from the eShop. We review the best discounts on memory cards compatible with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.

As we can see, the promotion includes the SanDisk Extreme series, high-speed microSDXC cards with up to 160 MB / s in data reading, Class 10, U3 and V30 for 16.99 euros in the case of the 128 model GB, which is the one we recommend the most. Due to the price difference with the 64 GB version (13.77 euros), we recommend this second option more.

SanDisk Extreme – 64 GB microSDXC memory card with SD adapter, A2, up to 160 MB / s, Class 10, U3 and V30 for 13.77 euros (45% discount)

SanDisk Extreme – 128 GB microSDXC memory card with SD adapter, A2, up to 160 MB / s, Class 10, U3 and V30 for 16.99 euros (64% discount)

What microSD cards are compatible with the Nintendo Switch?

As Nintendo explains in its official portal dedicated to the technical specifications of Nintendo Switch, the console is compatible with microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards up to 2TB. These storage units can be Class 2, Class 4, Class 6 and Class 10. This number indicates the speed (in MB / s) of the card: the fastest is the one with the highest numbering. Therefore, we are talking about the writing speed per second in Megabytes. Regarding the denomination of each type, it is the following:

D: Secure Digital (from 1MB to 2GB)

SDHC: Secure Digital High Capacity (from 4GB to 32GB)

SDXC: Secure Digital eXtended Capacity (from 32GB to 2TB / 2,000GB)