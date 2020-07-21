Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be held late

On Tuesday (21), Amazon confirmed that Prime Day, a sales event with promotions that lasts a whole day, will be held late this year. Prime Day is the most popular promotional sales event of the second half of the year in countries where Amazon has physical stores. This year, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the event will be held later in the year.

October is a possibility

According to CNBC, Amazon has advised its partners to book Prime Day promotions for October 5th. However, this information has not been officially confirmed.

The fact is that the pandemic has impacted economies around the world, and events such as Prime Day can help to alleviate the crisis, reheating trade and encouraging the rehiring of workers who were laid off during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, it seems that Amazon has decided to postpone the Indian version of Prime Day to a much closer date. In India, the event will be held on the 6th and 7th of August. The strangest thing is that, after the USA and Brazil, India is the country with the highest number of infections by the new coronavirus, where the pandemic is far from being controlled.

In European countries, where the contagion curve has already been accentuated, there is no forecast for the Prime Day.



