Amazon Prime Day 2020: the best deals on computers

We have been hearing for days that Amazon Prime Day 2020 is approaching. It is a good time to take a look at the online page to know its discounts in all departments, including electronics. And this is a good time for all those who are looking for offers on computers and laptops of all brands, so we are going to tell you what are the best offers in this area so that you do not miss them if you are a Prime user.

Laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day 2020

In these laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day 2020 we will take a look at which ones are the most outstanding these days. If you are a Prime user, you will have the opportunity to benefit from these discounts in a multitude of departments. But today we are going to tell you what are the best offers for the section of laptops.

MSI Infinite X Plus 9SD-492XIB

Let’s start with the high-budget options, but their characteristics are worth it. Here we find the MSI Infinite X Plus 9SD-492XIB, a tower computer that stands out for its power. The device consists of nothing less than an Intel Core i7-9700K processor accompanied by 16GB RAM for fast information processing. Its internal storage does not fall short thanks to its two 1 TB HDD and 512 GB SSD hard drives. The icing on the cake comes with the graphics card that NVIDIA signs and that is the RTX 2070 Super 8 GB. The price of this beast stays at € 1,699.99 with the discount applied by Amazon, which is 23%. The only bad thing about this computer is that it comes without an operating system, so you will have to install it yourself separately.



