Amazon Prime Day 2020: start date, duration

Winter Sales, Summer Sales, Singles Day in China, Black Friday… And Amazon Prime Day, the summer Black Friday of the online sales giant. A period of sales in which the Jeff Bezos website destroys prices and puts massive discounts in its gigantic catalog.

Delayed this year due to the Coronavirus, we have been since summer – just when it is celebrated – waiting for Amazon to announce a firm date or a possible cancellation. But in the end it will be celebrated, and it will be just 1 month before Black Friday.

Date of Amazon Prime Day 2020

Repeating the scheme of its predecessor, Amazon Prime Day will be celebrated for 2 days, on October 13 and 14, “with more offers worldwide than any other Prime Day” on more than 1 million products in all categories, as well as Tens of thousands of promotions on products from small and medium-sized companies around the world.

Prime Day, which will begin at midnight from October 12 to 13 and will last until Wednesday, October 14, for Prime customers of:

Spain

Germany

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

United Arab Emirates

United States

France

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico

Netherlands

United Kingdom

Singapore

Spend 10 euros and Amazon gives you another 10 €

According to Amazon, “this has been a very difficult year for many merchants and selling their products in Amazon stores has allowed hundreds of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses to maintain their sales or even increase them despite the crisis generated by COVID- 19 “.

Therefore, and from today until October 12, Amazon will offer its Prime customers 10 euros of promotional balance: When you spend € 10 on “items sold by small and medium-sized companies and national brands selected in the Amazon store”, Amazon will will return them in the form of a € 10 balance to spend on your Prime Day purchases.



