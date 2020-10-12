Amazon Prime Day 2020: How not to miss any of the offers

The Waiting List function can help you in the event that a Flash offer that interests you has already been sold out.

Starting at midnight today, and from October 13 to 14, Amazon will celebrate its long-awaited Prime Day 2020, which requires being a subscriber to the Prime service. Among the discounts, the most attractive are the Flash offers, discounts that have a maximum duration of 5-10 hours or until stocks are exhausted and that are sometimes difficult to catch precisely because of how quickly they disappear.

Waiting List function in Flash offers

And it is that things like a game from 40 euros to € 7.62 or a smartphone from € 800 to € 500 are really tempting. Therefore, and always thinking about satisfying users, Amazon invented the Waiting List function, which indicates that all available promotional discounts have been added to the customer’s basket, but that not all orders have been placed.

Therefore, if we see this button active in a Flash offer that interests us, we still have an opportunity to get hold of that object, since if the customers who added the products to their Cart do not complete the order in the next 15 minutes, the discount Promotional will be available again to customers on the waiting list in order of subscription.

To subscribe to a Flash Offer and receive alerts if the promotional discount is available again, do the following:

Click Join Waiting List in Flash Offer to subscribe to Waiting List. When you are the next customer on the waiting list, you will see an alert at the top right of the Amazon page indicating that the offer is available. Add the offer to your cart while it is still available. If you don’t add the offer to your cart within 15 minutes, you will be removed from the waiting list. Complete your purchase to benefit from the discount.

Amazon Prime Day 2020

The Waiting List automatically expires at the end of the promotion, and therefore customers on it will not be able to apply the Flash Offer after this time. The Join waiting list button will remain active as long as there are places available on the waiting list.

If it is inactive, it will be activated again automatically when there are places available again. Of course, keep in mind that joining the waiting list does not guarantee that the offer will be available, but at least it gives us an extra chance.



