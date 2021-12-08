Amazon Prime announces spin-off of the fiction series that is on its way

The Boys, the superhero series created by Eric Kripke, himself from Supernatural, recently finished filming its third season and is now in post-production, which will surely be a long one. And as fans await the new episodes that will premiere later in 2022 via the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, the good news is coming.

The series based on the comic books of The Boys, by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, premiered its second season in September of last year. It has been a long time since the fans of this group of vigilantes have not seen new episodes, but it should be noted that it will be worth the wait, and especially for the announcement made this week by Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher in the hit series.

The good news is that The Boys will have an animated spin-off called The Boys: Diabolical, which is on the way and will consist of a total of eight episodes, according to the announcement during the streamer’s virtual panel at CCXP Worlds 2021. The new derivative series, will be immersed in the same universe and is expected to premiere in 2022 on Amazon Prime worldwide.

So far, it has not been revealed if The Boys: Diabolical will include any of the main characters from the original series. Regarding the spin-off, its executive producer Eric Kripke stated that the eight episodes are almost ready to be packaged and released on the air and further stated that they will be fun, gory, wet and emotional. While it seems to fans that The Boys characters are crazy, it will only remain in the imagination what the caliber of this derivative will be like.

The truth is that Diabolical will present stories never before seen in the universe of The Boys, which is based on the comics, which will be driven by a creative team that includes Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler, the latest report reveals.

The source of inspiration for creating Diabolical is based on the animated film The Animatrix, a series of animated short films set in the universe of The Matrix, revealed the other executive producers of the upcoming spin-off of The Boys, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen. Meanwhile, fans continue the long wait until Amazon Prime officially announces when The Boys season 3 premiere will be.