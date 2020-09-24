Amazon presents Luna, its Netflix-style cloud game service

The North American giant responds to streaming video game services with a bet with more than 100 titles at $ 5.99 per month.

Amazon comes into play. Jeff Bezos’ company has announced at a digital event held this September 24 Luna, a video game service in the cloud through streaming compatible with many devices and a catalog of more than 100 titles in exchange for $ 5.99 per month. Let’s get into the details of the response to Stadia, PS Now, and Xbox xCloud.

More than 100 launch games; Ubisoft will have its own channel

As The Verge anticipates in an extensive report, what was previously known in the Amazon offices as “Tempo” will bear the name of Luna internationally. Four letters with an ambitious technological deployment in between with the possibility of playing titles with up to 4K resolution and 60 FPS “in a selection of titles”; in normal conditions, 1080p and 60 FPS. Let’s talk about titles, though. From among all the chosen selection, names such as Resident Evil 7, Control, Panzer Dragoon, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, Yooka-Laylee, GRID, Abzu or Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, among many others that they will be added “with the passage of time”. The support of the main publishers is total.



