Amazon Opens New Distribution Center In São Paulo

Amazon announced on Thursday (13) the opening of one more Distribution Center in Brazil, which will be located in the city of Cajamar, in São Paulo. The opening aims to expand the company’s participation in the Brazilian market.

The new complex will have 57 thousand square meters, the equivalent of five football fields. “Amazon’s expansion reflects our commitment to our consumers in Brazil, always focusing on offering a constantly evolving customer experience. We are extremely committed to the country and the communities in which we operate”, says the Director of Operations for Amazon in Brazil , Ricardo Pagani.

Creating jobs

The distribution center is expected to employ approximately 450 employees to select, package and ship products to customers. The mayor of Cajamar, Danilo Joan, said that the Amazon complex in the municipality reinforces the city’s reference as a logistics hub. “This partnership is of extreme economic relevance for Cajamar, since with the arrival of new logistical centers we are able to generate more jobs for our citizens,” he said.

In addition, the expansion will allow deliveries from two days to more than 600 cities for products bearing the Prime seal.