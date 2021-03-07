Amazon opens market without cash or cash in UK

The first international unit of Amazon’s smart market was recently opened in the United Kingdom. Previously available only in the United States, the new type of commerce uses smart technologies for the user to make purchases and make payments without the need to use physical cash or a cashier.

Called Amazon Fresh, the new store is an expansion of the Amazon Go network, which debuted in 2016 in the United States bringing a cash-free shopping experience. The establishment opened in the UK opens at 7 am and is active until 11 pm every day of the week.

Despite the convenience, Amazon Fresh has a limited selection of products and aims to be a smart grocery store in the neighborhood. Users can purchase different types of food on site, including frozen, non-perishable and quick snacks.

How the store without cashier works

The Amazon grocery store has a sign at its entrance that explains how the smart store works. The user only needs to have the Amazon app on their cell phone to enter the store and make purchases.

The consumer can take a bag and collect as many products as he wants. Then, just go away, without making any cash transactions on the spot, and wait for the purchase account to arrive by email.

The process is carried out with Just Walk Out technology, which uses a series of sensors to track user purchases. The solution is the same used in the Amazon Go markets in the United States, but the company apparently decided to rename the network to Amazon Fresh in its international launch.

In the United States, the Amazon Fresh retail chain is not known for using stand-alone shopping solutions. Instead, the line stands out for its technological carts, which bring connection with Alexa and other company solutions.