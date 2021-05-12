Amazon Opens Lawsuit To Discover Phishing Offenders

Amazon filed a lawsuit in a Washington district court to unmask those responsible for a network of phishing scams.

Criminals send mass SMS messages to potential victims promising discounts or warning about receiving prizes – classic and popular scams even in Brazil, which use famous brands to generate credibility.

Whoever ends up clicking on the links is directed to questionnaires and login pages, with the possibility of having the data stolen, or to advertisements for products from stores unrelated to Amazon.

The lawsuit aims to find out who are the 50 people responsible for the servers that send the messages in the name of the giant and remain anonymous, but can be identified by court order.

So far, the company has won $ 1.5 million in similar deals with defendants.